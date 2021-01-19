Athalia McLeod Howell, age 95, passed away, January 18, 2021 after a week in hospice care in Nashville, TN.
Athalia lived in her home in Springfield, TN not far from her daughter Jenna. She was active in church attendance, visiting family, keeping house and even mowing her own lawn until the age of 89. With help from Jeana, she continued to live alone up until her death.
She was a grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother. She was married to her beloved husband Clayton for 59 years. They raised their family on a beautiful farm in Dougherty County, those were the good years.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son Freddie Eugene Howell (Peggy), survivor her son Clayton Patrick Howell (Nancy), and daughter, Jeanan H. Carubba. Grandchildren Cindy Mead, Rob Howell, Julie Howell Summitt, Andrew Burch and was preceded in death by Shaonnon Howell, 9 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Her service will be 11:30 AM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. with interment to follow in Oakview Cemetery.
