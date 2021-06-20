Atwood Bryan "A.B." Cochran, Jr., 89, of Albany, GA, died June 20, 2021 at the Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Morrow will officiate. A graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 PM CST on Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Prattville Memorial Gardens in Prattville, AL. Rev. Dave Burns and Rev. Travis Coleman will officiate.
Mr. Cochran was born in Albany, GA on January 3, 1932 to Atwood and Hallie Cochran. He grew up in Mitchell County, GA and graduated from Camilla High school. He attended Florida State University and was employed with Bristol Myers and was transferred to Prattville.
Mr. Cochran later opened his own business, Specialty Products, where he supplied Auto Body Shops and dealerships with equipment. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Prattville before moving to Albany, GA three years ago and joined the First Methodist Church of Albany, GA. Mr. Cochran loved his 1932 red Ford pickup truck, camping, traveling and collecting steins and model cars. In addition to his parents. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Jo Cochran, a brother, Walter Hal Cochran and a sister, Martha Leah Powell.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ellen Cochran, a son and his wife, Bryan and Pam Cochran all of Albany, GA, a grandson, Josh (Heather) Cochran of Prattville, AL, a brother, James Cochran of Merced, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Cochran to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, 521 Trade Center St., Montgomery, AL, 36108 or to The First Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.