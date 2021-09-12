Augustus "Austin" Walters, age 30, passed away, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Austin was born October 29, 1990 in Albany, Georgia to Gus Walters III and Beth Hall Walters. He was a salesperson with Ag Pro Agriculture in Brunswick, Georgia where he was one of the top salesmen in the country. Austin grew up in Albany, Ga. and attended Deerfield Windsor School, in Albany before moving to Valdosta where he graduated from Lowndes High School. He attended Valdosta State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity before transferring to Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College where he received his Agriculture Science Degree. Austin loved being outdoors where he loved fishing and hunting. His friends and family also loved it when Austin invited them over to eat, he could work magic on a grill and always loved a new recipe. Austin was known by everyone as a sweet gentle soul!!
Survivors include his father and mother: Gus and Beth Walters,Valdosta, Georgia; two sisters and brother-in-law: Whitney Walters,Alabama, Meredith W & Chris Price,Tallahassee, FL; brother: Thomas Walters (Larianne Kolb),Valdosta, Georgia; three nephews: Oliver Price, Bentley Price and Finley Walters and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Lilly City Cemetery, 171 Highway 90, Lilly, GA next to Lilly Baptist Church. Please visit www.musicfuneralservices.com to leave your kind thoughts and messages of condolences for the family. The Augustus "Austin" Walters family if being served by the caring and professional staff of Music Funeral Services, 3831 N. Valdosta Rd., Valdosta, GA 31602.
To send flowers to the family of Augustus Walters, please visit Tribute Store.
