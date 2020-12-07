Austin Reid Collins, 23, of Leesburg, GA, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Collins was born on September 8, 1997, in Thomasville, GA, to William M. Collins, Jr. and Dana Parramore Collins. He was enrolled in college at Albany Tech studying computer science. At 6' 6", he was our gentle giant with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. To his beloved nieces who would often ride atop his shoulders, he was known as "Uncle Silly". He was an amazingly talented cook. Austin was a Christian who loved his family, pets, video games, computers, and making everyone smile.
Survivors include: mother, Dana Collins of Leesburg, GA; father, William M. Collins, Jr. of Whigham, GA; siblings, Brandon and Crystal Collins of Spartanburg, SC, Jena Gorman of Spartanburg, SC, Brooke Nicole Collins of Leesburg, GA; grandparents, Linda Collins of Whigham, GA, Minnie Lee Parramore of Cairo, GA; nieces, Luna Collins of Spartanburg, SC, Kaci Gorman of Spartanburg, SC; and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William M. Collins, Sr. and Clarence W. Parramore.
Memorials may be made in Austin's memory to may be made to your local Toy For Tots.
