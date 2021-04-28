Avalon Jean Morris Dees, 91, of Albany, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Minister Faron Hamner will officiate. A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dees was born in Albany, GA on May 19, 1929 to Cleveland and Daisy Morris and resided here all of her life. She graduated from Albany High School in 1946 and was employed with Southern Bell Telephone from 1947 until 1955. She married Charles W. Dees on November 2, 1952 and they had two sons, Melvin L. Dees and Ronald R. Dees, both of Albany, GA.
Mrs. Dees was employed with Rosenberg's Department Store from 1974 until 1992 in the cosmetics department. She was a member of the Dawson Road Church of Christ and enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, traveling, and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dees was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Dees, her sister Elizabeth (Marcie) Geeslin, and her brother, Eric Morris.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.