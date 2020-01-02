Dawson, GA
Baqi Jaquan Williams
Mr. Baqi Jaquan Williams, 23, departed this life on December 27, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Rhema International Ministries in Albany, GA. Pastor Scott T. Sanders will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
He leaves to mourn: his mother, Carolyn Williams Myers; stepfather Leonard Myers of Sasser, GA; three brothers, Darius Williams and Immanuel (Adrianna) Williams, both of Atlanta, GA, and Micah Williams of Albany, GA; four sisters, Angela Williams Fencher, Andria (Bernard) Davis, Shanera Williams, all of Albany, GA, and Airman Asia Bell of Panama City, FL; a long-time girlfriend, Montana Howard; three childhood friends, Kenya Gardner, Desmond Davis Jr, and CorDarius Alston; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
