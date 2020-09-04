Barbara Alice McDaniel Blackburn, 91, of Lester died Saturday, September 05, 2020.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Barker will officiate.
Born August 3, 1929 in Sale City, GA, Mrs. Blackburn was the daughter of the late Robert Paul McDaniel and Claudia Akridge McDaniel. She was married to the late Tim Blackburn, Jr. Mrs. Blackburn was co-owner of Blackburn Grocery and was a member of Lester Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Blackburn (Jan) of Lester and Bill Blackburn (Carol) of Pelham; a daughter, Amy Blackburn of Lester; six grandchildren, Drew Blackburn, Ty Blackburn, Will Blackburn, Whitney Davis, Matt Dorminey, Lauren Dorminey; and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 143 US Hwy 319, South, Moultrie, GA 31768.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.