Barbara Ann Walthall, 79, of Albany, GA, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Regency Medical Center in Macon, GA. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Father Ray Levreault will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born October 20, 1941, in Providence, RI, to the late George and Marie Slocum. She moved to Albany, GA in 1978 and was a Civil service employee with the Marine Corp Logistics Base. She later worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block before retiring. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lewis Walthall and a sister Eileen Loftus. Survivors include a daughter Sherrie Riley (Brenda Garrett) of Cordele, GA, daughter Yvette Turner (Jerry), granddaughter Casey Kincaid, Jared Turner (Amanda), Lauren Dean (Wesley), great grandchildren Kayleigh Price (Wiley), William Turner, Brooklynn Kincaid, great - great grandchildren Adaline Price all of Macon, GA, three sisters Kathy Gugle (Les) FL, Gail Mattia (Dominick) RI, Maureen Rutledge (Jim) of RI, and many extended family members.
