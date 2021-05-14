Barbara Barker Tillis, 76, of Ellijay, GA died Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Marietta, GA.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern prior to the service on Monday beginning at 10:00 AM.
Mrs. Tillis was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church of Ellijay, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ray Tillis, and her parents, Wiley Richard Barker, Sr. and Zelma Martin Barker.
Mrs. Tillis is survived by 2 daughters: Antonia Rae Tillis, Ellijay, GA, Harriet Raye Fernandez, Marietta, GA; 2 grandsons: Patrick Rey Fernandez and Alan Michael Fernandez, both of Marietta, GA; 4 siblings: Peggy Barker Lombard and her husband Bob, Freeport, FL, Joyce Barker Posey and her husband Winston, North Charleston, SC, Wiley Richard Barker, Jr., Sylvester, GA, James Ralph Barker and his wife Elaine, Sylvester, GA; 7 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews.
