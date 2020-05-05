Barbara Blanchard

Albany, GA



Barbara Jean Blanchard



Mrs. Barbara Jean Blanchard, 79, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 3, 2020.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens. Pastor Dr. Charlie Rouse will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend, however strict social distancing will be required.



Born November 25, 1940, in Calhoun County, Mrs. Blanchard worked for several years at Edison Textile, loved planting flowers and especially liked cactus. She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Survivors include her husband, Herbert Blanchard; children, Donald and Donna Lanier of Alabama, Ronald and Janie Lanier of Savannah, Rusty and Sharon Lanier of Morgan, Jodie Richardson of Atlanta; step daughter, Vivian Allegood; brother, Walter Sawyer and sister, Kay Reagan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.





Due to current health concerns there will be no public visitation.

Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



