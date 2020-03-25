Mrs. Barbara Ann Clearman (Chambers), 89, of Colquitt died Saturday, Mary 21, 2020, at her residence. A private family only service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, at Colquitt City Cemetery at 3:00 PM with Rev. Scott Stanfield officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date when deemed safe by CDC.
Mrs. Clearman was a member of Colquitt United Methodist Church. She retired from the Miller County School System after teaching for 45 years. She is also a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association.
She is survived by her husband, Luther Y. Clearman, Jr. of Colquitt, GA; one son, Luke (Patricia) Clearman of Colquitt, GA; one daughter, Lynn (Reese) Johnson of Cairo, GA; one granddaughter, Lindsey (Israel) Houston of Colquitt, GA; two great granddaughters, Anna Kate Houston and Hallie Houston; and one brother, Carlton (Peggy) Chambers of Colquitt, GA; and a large number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Clearman was preceded in death by her parents, Fred G. and Mary Kate Broxson Chambers; two sisters, Doris Sharpe and Charlotte Cox; one infant sister; and one brother, Sammy Chambers.
COLQUITT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Colquitt, GA
