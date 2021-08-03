Barbara Darrell Turner, 84, of Cochran, GA formally of Albany, GA, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at The Lodge in Warner Robins, GA. Funeral services will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Matthew Schluckebrier will officiate. Entombment will follow in Crown Hill Mausoleum.
Barbara was born on October 1, 1936 in Whigham, GA. to the late George Andrew "Bud" Hudson and Maggie May Jones Hudson. She was the last of their eight children in birth and in passing. She grew up in and around Grady County, GA and spent much of her adult life in Albany, GA as a homemaker while working at the Trailways bus station restaurant, Palmyra Laundromat, Albany Quick Print, and Nancy's Cleaners. She was an active member of Liberty Parkway Church of God (Life Church) before relocating to Cochran, GA. Among many things, she will be remembered for her fascination with plants and gardening; the ability to remember 56 years of Days of our Lives storylines; her red velvet cakes; and above all, her love and devotion to Christ and her family.
In addition to her parents, five sisters, and two brothers, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband James Chesley Cumbie, her second husband Billy Gene Turner, and her daughter Jennifer G. Mulford.
She is survived by her children J. Michael Cumbie (Sue), Rickey A. Cumbie (Daurie), B. Joann Brown, all of Cochran, GA, Bradley G. Turner of Virginia Beach, VA. eleven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Most stars have a good relationship with their fans. But there are always those who don't respect borders and who violate the privacy of their idols. Keep reading to hear the stories of ten celebrities who were stalked, assaulted and threatened by their biggest admirers. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.