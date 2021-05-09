Barbara Faye Sanders,86, of Albany, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Climax, GA. Jeremy Sanders, Brody Shaw, Bernard Williams, Trampus Thompson, Cleve Thompson, and Roger McDaniel will serve as pallbearers.
Born on February 18, 1935 in Cook Co., she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleve Thompson and Eva Lois Shifflet Thompson. She was a homemaker and a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Darious Sanders; son, Jimmy Sanders; brothers, Huel Thompson, Louie Thompson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Thompson; and sisters, Clarice DeLaney, Ina Collins, and Helen Cason.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her daughter, Tina Faye Black and husband Charley of Albany; grandchildren, Jeremy D. Sanders and wife Aubrey of Milwaukee Wisconsin, Jessica Sanders of Hoboken, GA, Brandi Shaw Williams and husband Bernard of Albany, and Brody Shaw of Albany; great grandchildren, Kayla Marie Sanders, Dwayne Wilson, Breanna Sanders, Kelcei Shaw, Gage Shaw, Payton Sanders, Madison Sanders, and Caroline Sanders; brother, Billy Thompson and wife Joy of Moultrie; sisters, Thelma Baker of Norman Park and Margaret McDaniel of Adel; sister-in-laws, Joan Thompson of Norman Park, and Sandra Lightfoot of Albany.
Visitation will be from 1-2 on Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Baker Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
