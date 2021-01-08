Ms. Barbara Henderson Clark, 59, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Her graveside service will be private for invited family only. Reverend Dr. George A. Moore will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
Ms. Henderson Clark leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Shontika (Alex) Griffin of Wixom, MI, Fekela Clark and Erica (Charles) Clark Edwards of Leesburg, GA; one son, Nicarro Taron Henderson of Albany, GA; a brother, Lieutenant Colonel James Arthur (Faitheleen) Henderson, USA, Retired of McDonough, GA; a sister, Pamela Mitchell of McDonough, GA; five grandchildren, Myles Clark, Nicholas Clark, Christian Ray Clark, and Ethan Charles Edwards, all of Leesburg, GA, and Alexandria Faith Griffin of Wixom, MI; and four nephews, Malcolm Mitchell of Clinton, Maryland, Mitchell McCormick, Waymon McCormick, and David McCormick of McDonough, GA.
