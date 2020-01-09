Pelham, GA
Barbara F. Humphries
Barbara Free Humphries, 82, of Pelham died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 10 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Meigs Sunset Cemetery. Rev. David Pickering and Rev. Kerry Walsh will officiate.
Born July 6, 1937 in Mitchell County, Mrs. Humphries was the daughter of the late William Allen Free and Onie Posey Free. She was married to the late James Ronald Humphries. Mrs. Humphries worked as a store manager.
Survivors include two sons, Steve R. Humphries & wife, Leah, of Pelham and Scott J. Humphries & wife, Tina, of Hinsonton; one brother, Everett Free & wife, Carol, of Pelham; one sister, Brenda Davis & husband, Jake, of Pelham; 6 grandchildren, Chad Humphries & wife, Angie, Jared Humphries & wife, Kimberly, B.J. Wright & wife, Heather, Kaylee Humphries, Brentt Humphries & wife, Valarie, and Tisa Itson & husband, Justin; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m. Friday, before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
