Barbara Ann Ivey, 86, of Albany, GA, died April 7, 2020 at her home. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, GA. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate.
Mrs. Ivey was born on July 19, 1933 to Foster and Vassie Lou Hunter Norton in Douglasville, GA. She graduated from Hiram High School in 1952 and met Samuel W. Ivey in Atlanta shortly thereafter. They married in 1956 and moved to Albany, GA. Mrs. Ivey served as the Financial Secretary at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church for over thirty-five years. She was a member of Porterfield UMC and the Alpha Sunday School Class. She was also a member of Suburban Women's Club and The Charity League. Mrs. Ivey loved gardening, playing bridge, cooking big family meals, and most of all she loved her family and her amazing network of supportive friends.
Survivors include her sons, Ken Ivey (Deborah Harper) of Augusta, GA and Mike Ivey (Jennifer) of Atlanta, GA, a step-daughter Pamela Ruddy (Mike) of Longmont, CO, and three grandchildren, William Wells Ivey of Myrtle Beach S.C. and Sam Ivey and Caroline Ivey both of Atlanta, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Ivey to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
There will be a celebration of her life in the near future.
