Barbara J. Paige, 73, of Panama City, FL, died Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Saturday prior to the service beginning at 1 PM.
She was born in Hillsborough County Florida on November 27, 1948. She lived most of her life in Mitchell and Baker County Georgia. Barbara retired from P&G in 2004 and moved to Lake Seminole where she enjoyed planting beautiful flowers and fishing on the lake with her husband, Reginald Paige. For the last 6 years, she has lived in Panama City FL, close to family, friends and her sister in law, BJ McWaters. Her favorite things included good seafood, Sunday dinners, and time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, James Porter, mother, Grace Patrick, husband, Reggie Paige, sister, Jackie Porter, brother, Billy Porter.
Barbara is survived by one daughter, Pam Mathis and son in law, Jeff Mathis. She has four grandchildren, Angela Mathis, Kristin Foster (husband Blake Foster), Brittany McGee and Anthony Mathis. She also has three great grandchildren, Addison Wahl, Landyn Wahl and Lyndsey Foster. She has one Aunt, Emma Adams, and several great nephews and nieces that she loved greatly.
