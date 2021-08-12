Barbara Jo Wynn Shubert, 76, of Albany, GA died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her residence. The funeral will be held at Menifee Home for Funerals in Frenchburg, KY with Jerry Carmichael officiating with special music by Tom Woodward, Rusty Klaber, and Old Stump Kickers. Burial will be at Woodward Cemetery in Frenchburg, KY.
A local memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 4007 Moultrie Rd Albany, GA on August 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Jerry Etheridge officiating. Everyone is welcome.
Barbara was born in Frenchburg, KY on March 26, 1945 to the late Allie and Della Klaber Wynn. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Albany, GA. She retired from civil service at MCLB after thirty-two years. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Ralph Wesley Shubert Sr.
Survivors include her sons, Ralph Wesley Shubert Jr. (Diane) and Walter William Shubert (Elizabeth), grandchildren, Ashley Shubert (Devlin), Hali Littleton (Cameren), Elizabeth Whitley (Chris), Cody Shubert (Samantha), Scott Shubert (LaDonna), Corey Shubert (Katie), Christopher Shubert, great-grandchildren, Khloe, Landyn, Jasper, Kannen, Oaklyn, Benjiman. special friend, Michelle Quinn, and her Cornerstone Baptist Church Family.
