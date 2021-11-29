Barbara June Anderson. 84, of Lee County, GA, died November 24, 2021 at The Oaks At Oakland. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Carter will officiate.
Mrs. Anderson was born on June 20, 1937 in Doerun, GA to James and Inez Duncan and raised in Albany, GA where she attended Albany High School. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed listening to Christian Music, studying the Bible and playing board games and card games with her grandchildren. She attended Grace City Church and was a great cook and loved to work with her flowers and garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert L. "Andy" Anderson.
Survivors include her children, Mark Anderson of Lee County, GA and Pamela (Tony) Yenney of Murfreesboro, TN., her siblings, Walter M. Duncan of Panama City, FL, Elzie R. Duncan of Freeport, FL and Ruby Cowart of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Joshua B. (Alicia) Anderson, Jana R. (Brad) Kishishita and Claye A. (Amanda) Anderson and her great-grandchildren, Caroline E. Anderson, Charles D. Anderson, Shaw Kishishita, Arie Kishishita, Forrester Anderson, Chayndlar Anderson Avery McCollum.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home before the service.
Those desiring may make memorials to Albany Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out (ACTO), 314 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
