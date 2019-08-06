Barbara Lashley

Barbara Elizabeth Lashley
Barbara Elizabeth Lashley, 76, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Rev. John Townsend and Rev. Anna Miller will officiate. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved parents on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at 2:00 p.m.
Born June 23, 1943, in Fulton County, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert Morris Lashley and Wilhelmina Nalley Lashley. She moved to Albany in the 70's to work for Firestone. She spent 21 years working for them. She was very proud that in the closing years of her life to be the secretary of Morningside United Methodist Church. She was an avid sports fan and a loyal friend that loved everyone. She was a faithful member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and The Happiness Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nita Smith and Jane Morgan.
Survivors include her brother-in-law, Bob Smith of Albany; niece, Nina Hawkins; nephews, Bryan Smith and Bobby Smith; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friend and caregiver, Kathryn Meyer of Albany.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hall and Hall Funeral Home.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
