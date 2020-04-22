Barbara Ann Miller, 81, of Albany, GA Died April 4, 2020 at The University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Private graveside services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, GA. Rev. Leigh Ann Raynor will officiate.
Mrs. Miller was born to the late David King and Bessie Joiner Matthews. She grew up in Thomas County and attended Pavo High School. In 1955, she married Robert Emory Miller and they moved to Albany in 1965. Mrs. Miller was a member of Radium Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by Mr. Miller and her sister, Betty Jean Ingram.
Survivors include her children, David (Debbie) Miller of Decatur, AL, Selina Joy (Alton) Bentley of Albany GA, grandchildren, Josh (Brooke) Miller of Birmingham, AL, Caleb (Amy) Miller of Decatur, AL, Brooks (B.L.) Johnson of Valdosta, GA, Curry Bentley of Albany, GA, four great grandchildren, Pierce Bentley, Emory Miller, Naomi Miller and Jedidiah Miller, sisters, Marilyn Long and Margie Matthews, plus many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Barbara loved flower arranging. Her passion for this began with a flower arranging class at Garden Center of Albany in the early 1970s. At the end of the class, a competition was held and her arrangement won first place. This lead to her working at a local florist and by 1975, she opened Barbara's Flowers on Radium Springs Road and moved to a bigger location on West Broad in downtown Albany. She operated her flower shop for over 35 years. For many years, she decorated Phoebe Putney Hospital for Christmas with over 50 Christmas trees, plus many areas with garland and lights. She also has decorated "Baby Land General", the birthplace of the cabbage patch dolls as well as the Governor's Mansion. Perhaps her biggest thrill was the wedding and rehearsal decorations she did for her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook, interior decorator, slow-pitch softball pitcher, and a former bowling city champion. For the past several years, she battled Parkinson's disease and then the Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Phoebe Foundation for Coronavirus Relief, 425 3rd Avenue West #220, Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.