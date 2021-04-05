Barbara Ragan Akridge, 81, of Albany, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Cobblestone Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Moultrie.
Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 10. 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Bobby Harrell will officiate.
A native of Eastman Mrs. Akridge had lived in Albany since 1971. She retired from the Lee County School System after 32 years. She was a member of First Southern United Methodist Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority and the Lee County Retired Teachers Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lonzo E. Akridge.
Survivors include her children, Dan Avery, Jr., Albany, Cathy Harris-Shiflett (Chris), Cumming, GA, grandchildren, Hannah Avery, Danni Raye Avery, Sydney Avery, Caitlin McHan, Grace McHan and great grandson Oakland White.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring please make memorials to North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit, P O Box 840, Summerfield, NC 27358 (https://www.nctacaisson.org/donate/).
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
