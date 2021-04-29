Barbara Van Ness Bell passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Magnolia Manor in Americus, Georgia.
Barbara was born on September 24, 1937 in Gulf Port, Mississippi and was preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte and Dr. Edwin Van Ness, and her husband, Reginald John Ripley Bell, Sr. She is survived by her two sons, Reginald John Ripley Bell, Jr., Edwin Van Ness Bell and his wife, Kelly, and her daughter, Monica Allen Bell. Five grandchildren, Reginald John Ripley Bell, III, Edwin Van Ness Bell, Jr., Emily Frances Bell, Nathaniel Harris Bell, and Olivia Ellen Bell, sister in law, Llewellyn Bell, and two nephews, Hunter Seaborn Bell, III and Moreland Benford Bell.
Barbara attended Brenau Academy in Gainesville, Georgia and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Georgia and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Albany, Georgia. She was formerly a member of Doublegate Country Club, the Junior League of Albany, Georgia, an Albany garden club, Chapter AH P.E.O., and was a board member of Project ARC, in Albany, Georgia.
She will be buried in the memorial garden of St. Paul's Episcopal Church alongside her husband and mother in a private ceremony on May 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 North Jefferson Street, Albany, Georgia 31701.
