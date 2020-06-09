Barney Lewis Pollock, 78, of Dublin, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice House in Dublin, GA. Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Union Cemetery. Rev. Paul Blough will officiate. Born August 28, 1941 in Hopeful, GA, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Louis Edward Pollock and Mamie Christine Shirah Pollock. He was married to the late Elaine Zeigler Pollock. Mr. Pollock retired from Velda Farms and was known as the milk man. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ft. Gaines. Survivors include a daughter, Roxanne Hampton (Derrick) of Dublin; two sons, Ken Pollock (Kindall) of Moultrie and Russell Pollock (Rita) of Cairo; grandchildren, Ryan Pollock (Jessica), P. J. Pollock, Nikki Pollock, Dakotah Wood, Mackenzie Pollock, Garrett Pollock, Emilee Pollock, Jordan Michelsen (Shawn); 16 great grandchildren. The family will have a celebration of life from 6 - 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at The Foundry, 120 S. Broad St., Cairo, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Place Hospice House, 520 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
