Barney Lewis Pollock, 78, of Dublin, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice House in Dublin, GA. Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Union Cemetery. Rev. Paul Blough will officiate. Born August 28, 1941 in Hopeful, GA, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Louis Edward Pollock and Mamie Christine Shirah Pollock. He was married to the late Elaine Zeigler Pollock. Mr. Pollock retired from Velda Farms and was known as the milk man. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ft. Gaines. Survivors include a daughter, Roxanne Hampton (Derrick) of Dublin; two sons, Ken Pollock (Kindall) of Moultrie and Russell Pollock (Rita) of Cairo; grandchildren, Ryan Pollock (Jessica), P. J. Pollock, Nikki Pollock, Dakotah Wood, Mackenzie Pollock, Garrett Pollock, Emilee Pollock, Jordan Michelsen (Shawn); 16 great grandchildren. The family will have a celebration of life from 6 - 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at The Foundry, 120 S. Broad St., Cairo, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Place Hospice House, 520 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.