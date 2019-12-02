Barnie Lois Young was born May 1, 1956 in Mitchell County, Camilla, GA. She moved with her family to Albany, GA in her early teens, attending Southside Junior High, ultimately graduating from Monroe High School in the class of 1974. She worked several jobs until her health forced her into early retirement.
Barnie was a doting grandparent and spent many years caring for her grandchildren. She was a caring woman who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She also had a great sense of humor and spending time in her presence meant you were going to laugh about something. She departed this life on November 25, 2019 at Piedmont Metro Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead, Atlanta, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Mr. Chauncey (Jennifer) Reese, Mr. Jeffrey Young, and Ms. Tiffany Young, all of Albany, GA; her siblings, Mrs. Barbara (Promas) Nichols, Albany, GA; Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) Dianne Scurry-Bowe, Byron, GA; Mrs. Kimberly Porter (Allie) Ousley, Lilburn, GA; Ms. Emma Brown, Atlanta, GA; and Mr. Ira Scurry and Mr. Alvin Porter, both of Albany, GA. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mr. Mack Brown, her Mother, Mrs. Minnie Lee Reese-Scurry-Porter; her Stepfather, Mr. Willie James Porter and her baby sister, Ms. Brenda Sue Scurry. Grieving her memories are five grandchildren and Ms. LaDiamond Rollins whom she cared for as her own. She also leaves an Aunt, Ms. Bettye Reese Williams of Thomasville, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Reflection of Christ Kingdom World Outreach International, 1924 Liberty Expressway, Albany, Georgia. Michael Chapman is the Pastor. Pastor Jim Ewing, Sr. provided the eulogy. Interment followed in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. The family received relatives and friends at 1305 South McKan Street, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
