Barry T. Buchholz or "Mr. B", as he was lovingly called by so many, was 76, and from Cuthbert when he passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Cuthbert First Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom McClendon officiating. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at the Bronwood City Cemetery.
Mr. Buchholz was born November 16, 1942 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Harvey and Charlotte Nelson Buchholz. He was an Army Veteran, the retired owner of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores in Cuthbert, Richland, and Buena Vista. He was also a successful owner and breeder of thoroughbred race horses and owner of Sandbar Farm in Cuthbert. Mr. B loved traveling, playing golf, and spending time on the lake. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He also coached little league football and high school baseball throughout the years. Around town you could always count on him proudly wearing orange and blue for his beloved Auburn Tigers. He also attended the Cuthbert First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Buchholz of Cuthbert, a daughter, Kimberly (Tyler) Webb of Auburn, AL, 3 sons, Rusty (Trisha) Haynes of Dawson, Tim Haynes of Columbus and Michael (Sharon) D'Andrea of Chicago, IL, a sister, Cheryl Mascolo of Barrington, IL and 11 grandchildren, Taylor Haynes, Dylan Haynes, Lillianna Webb, Tucker Webb, Cale Webb, Sterling Webb, Annabelle Webb, Lane Webb, Hampton Webb, Michael D'Andrea, and Daniel D'Andrea.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM until the start of the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the building fund at the Cuthbert First Baptist Church P.O. Box 274 Cuthbert, GA 39840.
Lunsford Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
