Barry Lee Talley, Sr., 68, of Leesburg, GA died Wednesday, March 19, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. Per his wishes, Mr. Talley will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Talley was born on December 12, 1951 in Duluth, GA to the late Samuel A. and Fannie Bedingfield Talley, Sr. Mr. Talley was born and raised in Gwinnett County. He moved to Lee County in 2006. He worked as an Outside Sales Representative for Lowe's Contractors Yard. Mr. Talley enjoyed building model cars, woodworking and fishing. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle and friend who will be missed by those who loved him.Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hill Talley of Leesburg; his children, Christy Clark (Michael) of Gainesville, GA, Chris Dean (Amber) of Ellaville, GA, Amanda Talley (Cliff Sandspree) and Barry L. Talley, Jr. (Tiffany), all of Lee County; grandchildren, Thomas Jennings, Christian Clark, Emili Clark, Nick Dean, Bradley Dean, Skylar Dean, Ken Johnson, Ben Johnson, C.J. Sandspree, Brayden Sandspree, Justin Storey, Barry Talley III, Alec Talley and Colden Talley; a brother, Bobby Talley of Worth County; his sisters, Betty Miller of Walhalla, SC and Donna R. James of Westminster, SC along with a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Talley was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel "Sammy" A. Talley, Jr.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Treatment Center of America, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
