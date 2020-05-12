Bayard Lamar Shirah, 94, on May 10, 2020, left the house he built-with his own hands-71 years ago on his farm in the Hopeful community to go to his eternal home in heaven. A lifelong resident of Mitchell County, he was born Nov. 19, 1925, to parents George Washington and Katie Mercer Shirah. After graduating from Hopeful School, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Philippines. Among his military decorations were the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with a Bronze Star.
Following World War II, he resumed farming, this time with a small tractor and no mules. On a trip to Athens to see Georgia Bulldog sensation Charlie Trippi play in 1946, he made a God-appointed acquaintance with Willene Lavender in Fort Valley. A romance followed and then a marriage that was filled with much happiness together for 73 years. On Shirahland Farm, they reared their four children: Pam, Ray, Tim, and Krista.
Shirah was featured in The Atlanta Constitution in 1954 as the first Southwest Georgia farmer to install deep-well irrigation, following a horrific drought the previous year. By the time his sons-Ray and Tim-joined the farming operations, they had more than one dozen center-pivot irrigation systems in Mitchell and several surrounding counties.
A man of initiative and many talents, at age 57 Shirah retired from day-to-day farming and became publisher of The Camilla Enterprise and The Pelham Journal, owned by his son-in-law Dink NeSmith. In the early 1990s, the Shirah family opened an Orvis-endorsed quail-hunting business, Shirahland Plantation. Shirah was actively engaged from building the lodge to managing it with his wife, Willene, and sons, Ray and Tim. In 2000, they sold the business which operates today as Rio Piedra Plantation.
Besides being an accomplished farmer, carpenter and businessman, Shirah was active in church and civic leadership roles. Some of those included being chairman of the Hopeful Baptist Church's board of deacons; chairman of the Mitchell County Tax Accessors board for 20 years; chairman of the Pinnacle Port Homeowners' Association, Panama City, Fla.; and a former member of Mitchell County's DFACS board. As a member of the Camilla Rotary Club, he was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow and a Will Watt Fellow. He was a former member of the Lions Club and American Legion. In 1975, he was named Man of the Year by the Flint River Water Conservation district.
In addition to his parents, Shirah was preceded in death by his sisters Helen Shirah Guggio and her husband, Joe; Lucy Shirah Hasell and her husband, Sam; and son, Raymond Lamar Shirah. He is survived by a family that he loved dearly and that loved him dearly, including his wife, Willene L. Shirah; daughters Pam S. NeSmith (Dink), Athens, Ga.; and Krista S. Boerrigter (Robert), Danville, Va.; son Tim Shirah (Ann), Cordele, Ga. and daughter-in-law Angie Shirah (Ray), Hopeful, Ga.; 11 grandchildren: Alan NeSmith (Heather), Emily N. Wilson (Tom), Eric NeSmith (Connell), Jason Shirah (Stephanie), Lance Shirah, Benjie Shirah (Kristen), Jamey Shirah, Katie Shirah, Steven Boerrigter (Suzanne), Ashley Boerrigter, and Linsey Boerrigter; and nine great-grandchildren: William and Fenn NeSmith; Wyatt, Hayes, Henry, and Smith Wilson; Bayard and Stella NeSmith; and Lydia Boerrigter.
Due to the current pandemic a private burial, with the Rev. Mike Carter officiating, will be at the Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will host a public memorial at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make contributions should earmark the funds for the Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2740 River Road, Camilla, GA 31730 or Kindred Hospice of Bainbridge, GA, 430 E. Shotwell St., Bainbridge, GA 39819.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
