Beatrice Thomas
Mother Beatrice Thomas, 89, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Monday, December 16, 2019 at PruittHealth-Palmyra in Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Highway 62, Leary, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Willie G. Thomas is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Christ Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2753 Bluffton-Arlington Road, Early County, Georgia. Her remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 2:30 P.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 2304 Juniper Drive, Albany, Georgia. A wake will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. in the Meadows Funeral Home Chapel, 315 South Madison Street, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
