Belva Bennett Little

Belva Bennett Little, 100, of Sylvester, Georgia passed away peacefully on

December 22, 2021, surrounded by family at Maple Court in Tifton, Georgia.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28,

2021 at the First Baptist Church in Sylvester, Georgia until the funeral service

which will be held at 2:00 pm. The Reverend Donnie Duncan will officiate. A

private interment for the family will follow.

Born on July 24, 1921 in Crisp County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Claude

and Hattie Elder Bennett. She was also predeceased by her husband of 62

years, Edgar Little, sisters, Mary Nell Titshaw and Sari Stanley, and grandson,

Bo Gray.

She is survived by her son, Crawford Edgar Little, III (Patti) of Dunwoody,

Georgia, daughter, Jane Little Gray (Joe) of Tifton, Georgia, and granddaughters,

Mary Anne Little, Laura Little and Ann Gray Gorman (Sean), all of Athens,

Georgia, five great grandchildren, Erin and Penelope Gorman of Athens and Cade,

Callie and Benjamin Dehem of Dunwoody. Others include Brad and Megan

Dehem of Dunwoody, Michael Impink of New York City and her dear friend and

longtime caregiver, Mary Jane Collins, of Sylvester.

Belva and Edgar Little were married in 1943 and lived in Sylvester for most of

their lives. He was employed by Farmers Home Administration while she worked

at several jobs, retiring from the Worth County Board of Education in 1973. Her

hobbies included traveling, playing bridge and spending time with her family and

friends. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and other local

organizations.

Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church, 207 N. Isabella Street,

Sylvester, Georgia 31791.

To plant a tree in memory of Belva Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.