Belva Bennett Little

Dec 23, 2021

Belva Bennett Little, 100, of Sylvester, Georgia passed away peacefully onDecember 22, 2021, surrounded by family at Maple Court in Tifton, Georgia.Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28,2021 at the First Baptist Church in Sylvester, Georgia until the funeral servicewhich will be held at 2:00 pm. The Reverend Donnie Duncan will officiate. Aprivate interment for the family will follow.Born on July 24, 1921 in Crisp County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Claudeand Hattie Elder Bennett. She was also predeceased by her husband of 62years, Edgar Little, sisters, Mary Nell Titshaw and Sari Stanley, and grandson,Bo Gray.She is survived by her son, Crawford Edgar Little, III (Patti) of Dunwoody,Georgia, daughter, Jane Little Gray (Joe) of Tifton, Georgia, and granddaughters,Mary Anne Little, Laura Little and Ann Gray Gorman (Sean), all of Athens, Georgia, five great grandchildren, Erin and Penelope Gorman of Athens and Cade,Callie and Benjamin Dehem of Dunwoody. Others include Brad and MeganDehem of Dunwoody, Michael Impink of New York City and her dear friend andlongtime caregiver, Mary Jane Collins, of Sylvester.Belva and Edgar Little were married in 1943 and lived in Sylvester for most oftheir lives. He was employed by Farmers Home Administration while she workedat several jobs, retiring from the Worth County Board of Education in 1973. Herhobbies included traveling, playing bridge and spending time with her family andfriends. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and other localorganizations.Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church, 207 N. Isabella Street,Sylvester, Georgia 31791. 