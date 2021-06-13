Mr. Ben Thomas, of Albany, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by family members, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A celebration of life service honoring his life will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1st Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church , 513 Corn Avenue Albany, Georgia with Rev. Gary Sanders, officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Ben Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

