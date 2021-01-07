Benjamin Arthur Weaver, 81, of Baconton, Georgia died on Christmas Eve, 12/24/20 at the Willson Hospice House in Albany. He was born 05/28/39 in Miller County. He graduated from Bainbridge High School and Thomas Technical School. He worked as a machinist and supervisor for many years at Amoco Fabrics and Fibers in Bainbridge, Georgia and retired from Industrial Manufacturing in Albany, Georgia. He enjoyed and took great pride in his work. He loved to do yard work, wood work, and cuddle with his Yorkies. He was a kind and generous man. Ben was well loved and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Odessa Weaver, his sisters Cassie Weaver and Calista Kerr, and his daughter Melissa Donley. Ben is survived by his wife Cheryl, son Riccardo Jones (Christine), daughter Gina King (Jimmy), and son Jeff Weaver (Beverly). Grandchildren include Tyler King, Flint King, Allison Hatchman, Hilary Donley, and Coy Donley. A small family service will be held at Cape San Blas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA or St Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.

