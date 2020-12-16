Benjamin Jason (B.J.) McCrary, 37, St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Albany, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
His memorial service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern. The Rev. Gene Snipes will officiate.
B. J. was born in Memphis, TN and moved to Albany. He attended Byne Christian School.
He is survived by his mother and father: Patty and Ricky McCrary, Albany; 2 children: Landon McCrary and Savannah McCrary, both of Lee County; a sister: Andrea M. Arnold (Chad), Lee County; nephew: Dylan Arnold, Lee County.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.