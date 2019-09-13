Mr. Benjamin Leo Pritchard, Jr., 67 of Sylvester, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Trey Brown and Rev. Jason Jones will officiate.
Mr. Pritchard was born on February 28, 1952 in Sylvester, Ga., to the late Benjamin Leo Sr., and Ida Louise Rewis Pritchard. He had lived in Worth County all of his life and was a veteran having served in the United States National Guard. Mr. Pritchard started out his career in Law Enforcement with the Albany Police Department, then became an investigator for the Worth County Sheriff's Office and later retired from Plantation Security Services. He was a member of the Pine Forest Baptist Church and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Pritchard of Sylvester; son, Jamie Pritchard (Kim) of Sylvester; sister, June P. Barnard (Freddie) of Sylvester; grandchild, Laurie Kae Pritchard; nieces, Susan Kelly (Todd), and Mellissa Elizondo.
Mr. Pritchard was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Leo Sr., and Ida Louise Rewis Pritchard.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 AM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
