Benjamin Forrest Rawlins, 25, of Lee Co., GA died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home with visitation to follow. Rev. William Collins will officiate. There will be a private family service and interment conducted Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Chambers Co., LaFayette, AL.
Born in Atlanta, GA, Ben had resided in Albany, GA for most of his life. From birth, Ben faced a number of challenges, but persevered through them all with a superhero-like courage. His charming smile and sweet spirit kept him the favorite of his doctors and nurses through his many hospital stays. Quick to make friends, Ben never came across a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand or an ear to anyone in need.
Ben loved all children; becoming an uncle was one of the greatest joys of his life, and nothing pleased him more than spending time with his nieces and nephews. He found fulfillment in spending time with family and friends, rooting for his favorite football teams, playing video games, and listening to music. But the thing he probably loved the most, was being a source of strength for anyone who needed it. To know him was to love him and he loved with his whole heart.
His beautiful soul and generous spirit is cherished by his friends and family. There are not adequate words to encompass all the beauty of Ben. He was our miracle with a light like no other.
He is remembered always with a charming smile and wit and to quote a favorite movie from his childhood, he would want us to say.....Hakuna Matata
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eley Cappleman Frazer, III, Betty Gene Scott Frazer, Sandra Ray Rawlins, Myrtis Wilkes Howard and Margaret McDuffie McCall.
Survivors include his parents, Miriam and David Howard of Lee Co., GA, and Keith and Lynn Rawlins of Kernersville, NC, two sisters, Sarah Bancroft Bearse (Taylor), Emily Rawlins Brown (Seth), two brothers, Bradley Bancroft, Justin Bancroft (Cynthia), grandfathers, Rich Rawlins, Jimmie McCall, nieces, Riley Lu Bancroft, Eleanor Brown, and nephews, Asa Bearse, Frazer Brown, and Elliot Bancroft.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite or National Alliance on Mental Illness in Ben's name.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. You may also send photos and memories to RIPBenRawlins@outlook.com
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.