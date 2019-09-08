Bennett Jones

Bennett Lee Jones, 8, of Lee County was perfectly healed on Wednesday, September 4 at St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
His Celebration of Life will be Tuesday 4 PM at First Baptist Church of Albany with interment to follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate.
Bennett is a 2nd grader at Lee County Primary School. He enjoyed watching old movies and loved Michael Jackson, Elvis, and Luke Bryan and was able to play t ball for 2 years before his health declined.
Bennett was fortunate to have a 2nd chance with the generosity of organ donation. We will forever remember our donor family. We would like to thank Dr. Pirooz Eghtesady, Dr. Aaron Abarbanell, and the entire St Louis Children's Hospital Heart Center nursing staff for the professional and compassionate care they provided Bennett and our family. We also would like to thank Lee County School System and the community for their support during Bennett's journey.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Jones, great grandfather Eddie Daniel and great grandmother Jennie Tyre.
Survivors include his parents, Todd and Laura Daniel Jones, sister Mollie Jones, brother, Reese Jones, grandparents Steve and JoAnn Daniel, JoAnn Jones, great grandmother, Laverne Daniel, great grandfather Murril Tyre and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and other family members.
The family will receive friends Monday 5 to 7 PM at First Baptist Church of Albany and will be at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Daniel, 116 Somerset Dr.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. Louis Children's Hospital Heart Center, 1 Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63220 or Mid-America Transplant Foundation, 110 Highlands Plaza Dr., Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
