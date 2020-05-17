Bro. Bennie Mitchell, 67, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Minister Myron Mitchell will officiate.
Precious memories will always remain with Bro. Mitchell's family which include: a devoted and loving wife, Naomie Mitchell; two devoted sons, Lashaun (Angela) Mitchell and Serence (Tonya) Mitchell; one devoted grandson, Treshawn Mitchell, whom he loved dearly; nine bothers, Deacon Sim (Martha) Mitchell, Richard Glen Mitchell, Kenny Mitchell, Murray Mitchell, and Harold (Lorraine) Mitchell, all of Dawson, GA, Emauel (Rosalyn) Mitchell of Hartford, CT, John (Safari) Mitchell of Albany, GA, Myron (Aleather) Mitchell of Leslie, GA, and Jimmy Mitchell of Plains, GA; three sisters, Hattie Grant and Mildred Mitchell, both of Windsor, CT, and Daisy Mitchell of Albany, GA; a host of nieces and nephews who were loved by him; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralhomeT
