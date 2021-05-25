Bernadette "Grammy-Bernie" P. Gray, 75, of Albany, GA, died May 25, 2021 at her residence. Memorial services will be held Thursday at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Buddy Kelly will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm before the service.
Mrs. Gray was born in Bristol, NY on September 12, 1945 to Phillip and Margaret Gunio. She grew up in upstate New York and attended Honeoye Central High School. She married Albert P. Thomas and they started their family moving to Sarasota, FL in 1976.
Mrs. Gray moved to Albany, GA in 1991, where she was a homemaker and a self-employed Beautician. After her retirement, she was employed with Wal-Mart. Mrs. Gray attended Grace City Church and was a member of the Loyal Order of The Moose # 1285. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, crocheting, crafts, playing cards, music trivia on Wednesday nights at the Moose and dancing.
Mrs. Gray donated her time to crocheting for babies at the NICU Unit and making blankets for residents at local Nursing Homes. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert P. Thomas and Leo S. Gray and a grandson, Timothy Nichols.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelly (Will Graves) Thomas of Albany, GA, Sherry Thomas of Albany, GA, Rose Marie Smith of Leesburg, GA and Angie Erwin of Albany, GA, a sister, Charlene Foisy of Canandaigua, NY, her grandchildren, Thomas Nichols of Atlanta, GA, Daniel (Victoria) Nichols of Houston, TX, Alex (Cory) Kelly of Leesburg, GA, Andrew Wingate of Albany, GA and Crystal-Marie Smith of Leesburg, GA and her great-grandchildren, Bella, Callaway, Swayze, Price and Nora.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.