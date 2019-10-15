Bernice Carroll Marchant Peacock, 77, of Sale City died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at Poplar Arbor Congregational Church in Sale City with interment in Pebble City Church Cemetery. Rev. Brian Marchant and Rev. Tim Bozeman will officiate.
Born October 3, 1942 in Mitchell County, Mrs. Peacock was the daughter of the late Elias Cornelius Carroll and Monteen Shirah Carroll. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leon Henry Marchant, her second husband, Wallace Columbus Peacock and her son, Mitchell Andrew Marchant, Sr. Mrs. Peacock was a member of Sale City Baptist Church and worked with Mitchell Convalescent Center as a housekeeper.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Cord Marchant of Sale City and Rev. Brian Keith Marchant (Dina) of Sale City; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Marchant of Hartsfield; one sister, Shirley Ann Harris of Tampa, FL; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, before services, at Poplar Arbor Congregational Church in Sale City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Poplar Arbor Congregational Church, 5215 Thigpen Trail, Sale City, GA 31784.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
