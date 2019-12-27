Albany, GA
Bertha Gray Gibbs
Mrs. Bertha Gray Gibbs, 99, of Albany died Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held Monday 10:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Morris Moncus will be officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00PM to 5:00PM.
Born November 20, 1920 in Gooseneck, KY. Mrs. Gibbs lived in Albany most of her life where she was a lifelong member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church. She loved gardening, sewing and going to yard sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Minnie Gray; husband Chester Gibbs; brothers Cecil Gray, Jim Gray, Walter Gray and Melvin Gray; sisters Gladys Arnold, Mollie Stiff, Myrtle Jackson, Lilly Gray and Holly Gray.
Survivors include her son Melvin Gibbs and his wife Becky of Leesburg; a daughter Shirley Jackson and her husband Stanley of Cuthbert, GA; five grandchildren Michelle Gibbs Lewis and her husband David; Eric Jackson and his wife Katy; Patrick Jackson; Kimberly Dockery and her husband Mark; Jessica Sumner and her husband Josh; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers George Gray and her wife Ruth and J.C. Gray and his wife Pauline.
Those desiring please make donations to Living the Legacy at Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd. Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Gibbs by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Mrs. Bertha Gray Gibbs, 99, of Albany died Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held Monday 10:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Morris Moncus will be officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00PM to 5:00PM.
Born November 20, 1920 in Gooseneck, KY. Mrs. Gibbs lived in Albany most of her life where she was a lifelong member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church. She loved gardening, sewing and going to yard sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Minnie Gray; husband Chester Gibbs; brothers Cecil Gray, Jim Gray, Walter Gray and Melvin Gray; sisters Gladys Arnold, Mollie Stiff, Myrtle Jackson, Lilly Gray and Holly Gray.
Survivors include her son Melvin Gibbs and his wife Becky of Leesburg; a daughter Shirley Jackson and her husband Stanley of Cuthbert, GA; five grandchildren Michelle Gibbs Lewis and her husband David; Eric Jackson and his wife Katy; Patrick Jackson; Kimberly Dockery and her husband Mark; Jessica Sumner and her husband Josh; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers George Gray and her wife Ruth and J.C. Gray and his wife Pauline.
Those desiring please make donations to Living the Legacy at Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd. Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Gibbs by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.