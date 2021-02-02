Mother Bertha Lee Marshall, 86, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Phoebe North Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, 2120 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
