Albany, Ga.
Bertha Griffis Maguire
Mrs. Bertha Griffis Maguire, 96, of Albany, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.
Mrs. Maguire served in the Dougherty County School System for 25 years. She was Principal at Highland Avenue School for 15 years and spent 10 years as Assistant Superintendent of DOCO Public Schools where she was instrumental in developing the Partners in Excellence program. She also served as President of the Southeastern Elementary School Principals and President of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
After retiring in 1984, Mrs. Maguire became very involved in volunteer work for many community organizations. She served on the board of the American Heart Association (President), March of Dimes, Leadership Albany, Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and as President of Women in Network.
Mrs. Maguire was selected as Albany's Woman of the Year for 1986. She received many awards including M.L.King Dream Award. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, John T. Maguire of Hoover, AL, 3 daughters, Laura Barstow of Douglasville, GA, Kathy Bedsole of Orange Beach, AL and Dr. Patty Maguire of Conyers, GA, 6 grandchildren, Kerry S. Maguire, Shelley Maguire, Charles C. Williamson, Joe Bedsole III, Jill Roberts and Jessica Trowell and 8 great grandchildren.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, James Clarence Maguire.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701 or to a charity of your choice.
