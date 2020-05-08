Bertha M. Whitfield, 98, of Albany, GA died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Dr. William E. "Butch" Knight will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend but social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Whitfield was born on November 24, 1921 to the late Rushin and Clara Bell Ramsey and was a lifelong resident of Albany, GA. She met the love of her life Donald Russell Whitfield, they married July 14, 1941 and she spent her life caring for her family and raising three sons. Mrs. Whitfield was a long time member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and joined the First Baptist Church of Albany in 1986 where she attended the Dorcas-Ruth Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband and six siblings.
Survivors include her sons and their spouses, Gary and Joyce Whitfield of Albany, GA, Ronnie and Sheila Whitfield of Atlanta, GA and Wayne and Lynne Whitfield of Albany, GA, a sister, Mary Alice Podowski of Albany, GA, her grandchildren, Lisa Whitfield of Columbus, GA, Bryan and Becky Whitfield of Lee County, GA, Brent Whitfield of Gray, GA, Rhonda and Todd Close of Atlanta, GA, Ashley and Frank Griffin of Lee County, GA and twelve great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Whitfield to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
