Bertha Young Morefield, 89, of Albany, GA, died Saturday, January 9, 2022.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 6-7:30 PM.
Mrs. Morefield was born in Burke County, NC and was a Baptist by faith. She retired from Coats and Clark with 20 years of service. She was a member of the Crepe Myrtle Chapter 163 Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Morefield was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Morefield.
Mrs. Morefield is survived by 4 sons: Richard E. Morefield (Lesa), Lauderdale, MS,
Michael C. Morefield (Gail), Piney Flats, TN, Gary D. Morefield (Debra), Dougherty County, Jeffrey D. Morefield (Beverly), Mitchell County; 5 grandchildren: Brandy Caruso (Jake), Richard L. Morefield, II, Chris D. Morefield, Kaitlyn Carlisle (Andew), John Morefield; 4 great grandchildren: Aden Caruso, Amelia Jane Carlisle, Caden Parker Morefield, Conner Lee Morefield; 2 sisters: Sylvia Nelson (Al), PA, Joan VanHorn (Don), NC.
