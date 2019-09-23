Beth W. Harper

Beth Weathersby Harper, 74, of Albany, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home.
Her memorial service will be 10 AM Monday,(today) September 23, 2019 at Mathews Funeral Home.
A native of Baker Co., Mrs. Harper had lived in Albany for a number of years and retired from Southern Bell (AT&T) after 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Harper, sister, Patricia Ann Weathersby, brother, John A. "Bo" Weathersby, Jr., step-son Richard Harper.
Survivors include her son, Ron Rowe, Jr. (Debra), Leesburg, daughter, Teresa Rowe, Fitzgerald, grandchildren, Keri Rowe, Joseph Wills, Jr, Spencer Rowe, Hayes Rowe, great grandchildren, Savannah Burnett, Caydee Wills, Aryia Wills, sisters, Sara Nolf (Allen), Nan Goodwin (Bruce), Sally Davis, brothers, Jack "Pete" Weathersby (Brenda), Jeff Weathersby (Kathy), step-son, Charles Harper.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Pink Heart Fund, P O Box 1047, Long Beach, MS 39650 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
