Leesburg, GA
Bethenta "Bob" Terrell
Bethenta "Bob" Terrell, 64 of Leesburg, GA, died Saturday, March 28, at Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon, GA.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, a graveside ceremony for immediate family members will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, at McAfee Grove Baptist Church in Leesburg, GA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bob was born on October 10, 1955 in Albany, GA, to the late LC and Ola Mae Terrell. He worked for more than 30 years for the City of Albany (Water, Gas & Light) and retired as a senior lineman in 2011. One year later, he returned to Water, Gas & Light on a part-time basis. He also previously worked at Palmyra Construction Company, Lee County Public Works and as a contractor at Marine Corps Logistics Base. Bob was a hard worker and maintained an excavating business and more recently began farming. He loved the outdoors and hunting with friends. He was a true family man and went out of his way to help others.
Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cassie Terrell of Leesburg, GA; two daughters Denise Ward of Douglasville, GA, and Ola Terrell-Jordan (Eriq) of Southaven, MS; two brothers, James Terrell (Mary) of Albany, GA and Eddie Terrell of Leesburg, GA; three sisters, Ida Ruth Terrell, Cathy Brantley (Robert) and Reba Terrell, all of Leesburg, GA; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bethenta Terrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 deaths in Dougherty County at 30 after two additional deaths on Tuesday morning
- Albany developer transforms Village Green Shopping Center
- COVID-19 toll continues to climb in Dougherty County and southwest Georgia region
- Albany: Living in a coronavirus 'hot spot'
- Georgia's COVID-19 total now stands at 2,683 cases, 83 deaths
- Georgia has had 3,817 COVID-19 cases, and 108 deaths
- Jurors finish hearing evidence in August 2019 downtown Albany slaying
- Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: State is in the fight with southwest Georgia
- Jail Report
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only and not meant for scientific use.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.