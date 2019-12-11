Betsy Dunlap, 34, of Tifton, GA passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December, 11, 2019 at Lunsford Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
Betsy was born on August 31, 1985 in Albany, GA the daughter of Karla White Smith and John Robert Dunlap. She attended Randolph Southern School and graduated from Darcey Private School. She enjoyed crafts (jewelry making and painting), cooking and baking. She volunteered at the Tift County Humane Society and played tennis when she was in high school. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert (Buck) White and her paternal grandparents, Walter Lynn and Rachel Prothro Dunlap.
Survivors include her Mother, Karla White Smith of Albany, her father, John Robert Dunlap of Cuthbert, 2 daughters, Kaylee Davis and Ava Dunlap both of Albany, a son, Hayden Dunlap of Albany, a sister, Katie Bell of Atlanta, and her maternal grandmother, Juliette White of Cuthbert.
Memorials may be made to the NAMI at P. O. 72446 Albany, GA 31708 or albanynami@gmail.com.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.