...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Bettie Lou Rhea, of Albany, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Lee County Health and Rehab.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 am until 11 am at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors. A private graveside will be held following the visitation.
A native of Louisville, KY, Mrs. Rhea was born to the late Samuel Gilbert Ray and May Louise Ray. She worked with Brown and Williamson for many years until her retirement in 1976. Mrs. Rhea was member of Lakeside Baptist Church and the Heaven Bound Sunday School class. She was preceded in death by a step-son, Gary Rhea.
Mrs. Rhea was survived by her sons: Larry W. Alvey and his wife Charlene, Danny A. Alvey and his wife Sandi, a step-son Bob Rhea and his wife Susan; three grandchildren: Kerrie A. Miller and her husband Jason, Joshua W. Alvey and his wife Diana, and Aaron D. Alvey and his wife Lauren, and two step-grandchildren: Gary Rhea, Jr. and Megan Rhea; seven great-grandchildren: Zachary Miller, Georgia Miller, Sadie Miller, Dawson Alvey, Hudson Alvey, Amelia Alvey, Henry Alvey; and a good friend Jean Wisham.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the youth ministry of Lakeside Baptist Church, 2806 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31701.
You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting www.kimbrellstern.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bettie Rhea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
