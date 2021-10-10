Bettina Ann Spurlock Dukes, 66, of Leesburg, GA passed away, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, GA with her family by her side. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Noah Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Tina attended Albany High School and graduated from Albany Technical College with a Certificate in Information Technology. She held many positions throughout the years but her most honorable and cherished position was being a homemaker. Tina was a dedicated wife and mother of five girls who were her best friends.
Her family and friends were the most important things in her life and she was devoted to loving them. She was the happiest when spending time with loved ones and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. Some of her other favorite things were shopping, fishing, and traveling, especially to Biloxi and the mountains with her husband. Tina was an avid photographer and used her talents to develop them as a hobby. She was a woman of faith and never gave up hope even in the difficult moments of her journey. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Spurlock.
Survivors include her husband Jake R. (Jay) Dukes, Jr., five daughters, Misty Freese (John), Stacey Sanders Winters, Chrissy Sanders (Patrick), Kelly Sanders (Jason) and Morgan Dukes (C.J), her mother, Margaret Chandler Spurlock, her brother Andrew (Andy) Spurlock, her sister Tonia Spurlock Bentley all of Leesburg, GA., thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Bettina Dukes, please visit Tribute Store.
