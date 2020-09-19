Betty Baggs Wingate, 93, of Camilla died September 19, 2020 at Savannah Court in Camilla.
Private graveside services will be at Hopeful Baptist Church with Rev. Clay Cloud officiating.
Born October 20, 1926 in Bainbridge, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Charles Keaton Cox and Lucille Fitzgerald Cox. She was a retired school teacher and worked with Mitchell EMC as a Member Service Advisor. Mrs. Wingate was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Calvin T. Baggs, Jr., William R. "Bill" Wingate, daughter-in-law, Claudia Baggs, and brother, Charles Keaton Cox, Jr.
Survivors include a son, Charles "Bubba" Baggs and wife, Marib of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and daughter, Charlotte Baggs Brunton of Donalsonville; grandchildren, Andy Baggs (Leah), Lee Baggs (Stacie) and Kabrina Brunton; great-grandchildren, Taylor Baggs, Redlee Baggs, Christian Baggs, Presley Baggs, Ashby Baggs and Paisley Baggs.
Memorials may be made to Hopeful Baptist Church, 2740 River Road, Camilla, Ga. 31730 or Bethany Hospice of Thomasville, 114A Mimosa Drive, Thomasville, Ga. 31792.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
